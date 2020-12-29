Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL QB Can Be ‘Next Troy Aikman’

Josh Allen turned in another outstanding performance on Monday night. On Tuesday, Colin Cowherd compared the Bills quarterback to a three-time Super Bowl winner.

On “The Herd,” Cowherd explained why he sees some Troy Aikman in Allen, the third-year pro experiencing a breakout season. Like Allen, Aikman struggled as a rookie, but he was able to rebound and have a Hall of Fame career.

“I think his precedent is Troy Aikman,” Cowherd said. “Troy Aikman was 0-11 his rookie year, he had nine touchdowns, 18 picks, a passer rating in the mid-50s and barely completed 52 percent of his throws. Troy was bad. Josh Allen was bad. But they had something in common…It looked like it would work.”

Cowherd added that both Aikman and Allen “look the part” of an NFL quarterback, and both turned a corner when their teams got them a “great young coach, sharp young coordinator and a go-to wide receiver.”

Josh Allen can be the next Troy Aikman: "He is out of this world good. Arm, size, look, risk taker." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/Fo3pKq1Qft — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 29, 2020

If it weren’t for the other-worldly performances of Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes this year, Allen might be garnering more MVP hype. He’s passed for 4,320 yards, 34 touchdowns and only nine interceptions while completing 69.1 percent of his passes.

The Bills are 12-3 and have won the AFC East for the first time since 1995. Last night, they became the first AFC East team to sweep the season series against the Patriots since 2000.

Allen got his feet wet in the playoffs last year, but will have much more expectations thrown on him this time around. We’ll see how he handles them in big spots.