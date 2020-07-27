Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Quarterback Is Extremely Overrated

The annual NFL Network Top 100 list is designed to elicit debate, and Colin Cowherd staunchly disagrees with one quarterback’s standing in the rankings.

Heading into his third professional season, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen finds himself at No. 87 in the NFL’s Top 100. That puts him three spots ahead of Arizona’s Kyler Murray, the only other quarterback to be ranked thus far.

This afternoon on “The Herd,” Cowherd balked at Allen’s ranking. He conceded the impressive physical tools the 2018 first-round pick has–and postulated that that’s what caused him to be ranked highly by his fellow players.

However, Cowherd cited Allen’s struggles against better competition, particularly the New England Patriots, as a major reason why he shouldn’t be on the list. In fact, Cowherd argued that Allen is not a top 200 player in the NFL right now.

“Players look at him, he’s 6-foot-6, he can run and I think he has the strongest arm in the NFL,” Cowherd said. “But great players do not unravel against the best players or coaches.”

In 28 career games, Allen has hit on only 56.3 percent of his passes, while throwing for 5,163 yards, 30 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. Allen has also rushed for more than 1,100 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Allen has some tools and his “wow” moments, but we agree with Cowherd here. He’s not an elite quarterback right now, and certainly not one of the top 100 players in the NFL.