Damar Hamlin's Family Releases Tuesday Afternoon Statement

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills hypes the crowd against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images) Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

The family of Bills safety Damar Hamlin released a statement this Tuesday morning.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the first half of the Bengals-Bills game on Monday night. The medical professionals at the stadium were able to restore his heartbeat on the field.

The Hamlin family is overwhelmed by the support they've received.

"On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time," the Hamlin family wrote. "We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country."

The Hamlin family also thanked the Bills, Bengals and professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

"Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them," the Hamlin family added.

Hamlin's marketing representative, Jordon Mooney, commented on this situation during an appearance on "Good Morning America" this Tuesday.

“I can’t speak specifically on his medical condition, but I will say that he’s fighting. He’s a fighter,” Hamlin said. “I felt like, in the moment, if there needed to be some clarity that he was awake at that time, but now he’s sedated. The family is in good spirits. We’re honestly just taking it minute by minute and hour by hour."

Our thoughts are with Hamlin's loved ones.