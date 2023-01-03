Damar Hamlin's Representative Releases Update On His Condition

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Fans look on as the ambulance leaves carrying Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after he collapsed after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Update: Hamlin's agent Ira Turner has also released a statement.

"Please continue to pray for Damar and his family. We currently have no update at this time. Will ask that you keep the family in your prayers," it reads.

Earlier: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center after collapsing during the first quarter of tonight's game against the Bengals.

Hamlin was administered CPR on the field by medical staff and eventually taken away in an ambulance. There's limited information out regarding his status, but Hamlin's marketing rep Jordon Rooney shared some on Twitter a short time ago.

"Update on Damar: His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat," Rooney tweeted. "They are currently running tests. We will provide updates as we have them."

Hopefully, we receive some more (positive) updates on Hamlin tonight, either from his family or doctors at UC Medical Center.

The second-year safety out of Pittsburgh fell to the turf at Paycor Stadium after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the opening period on Monday night. Immediately, it was clear the situation was serious.

Almost 20 minutes after Hamlin collapsed, the game was temporarily suspended. A short time later, it was suspended for the night.