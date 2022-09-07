Dawson Knox Reacts To Signing Massive Contract Extension

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills runs after a catch during the second quarter of the game against the Washington Football Team at Highmark Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox has over $50 million reasons to be happy on Wednesday.

Heading into his fourth NFL season, Knox has signed a new four-year deal which will make him one of the highest-paid players at his position.

Knox's contract is worth up to $53.6 million and runs through the 2026 season. It will also keep him in Buffalo, the only place he's played in his NFL career.

"I love the city of Buffalo. It couldn’t be a better football city," Knox said, via ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg. "I fell in love with the fans, with just the culture here. So, I knew I wanted to be here for as long as I possibly could be."

Knox caught 49 passes for 587 yards and nine touchdowns last season, establishing himself as a major component of the Bills' high-octane offense

New contract in hand, he and his teammates will open the 2022 season tomorrow night against the Los Angeles Rams.