DeAndre Hopkins Had A Message For The Bills After His Catch

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on Sunday night.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 08: DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during warmups before the game against the Miami Dolphins at State Farm Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

DeAndre Hopkins made the play of the NFL season in Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills.

The Arizona Cardinals wide receiver rose above three Buffalo Bills contenders and came down with a game-winning catch in the end zone.

“I definitely thought it had a chance when I let it go,” Kyler Murray told PFT following the win. “Just the feeling of it. When I rolled out, the play was designed to roll out to the left, [I] had to make somebody miss then just give the best shooter in the league a chance. And he came down with the ball. . . . I knew when I let it go, I think I was facing the sideline after I let it go, so I’m literally looking at my teammates. But I knew when I let it go, I thought it had a good chance. Every quarterback kind of has that feeling when you let it go whether it’s good or not. Like I said, it felt good, and it went in.”

Hopkins, meanwhile, had a more succinct description.

“They were in position, it was just a better catch by I,” he said.

(Yes, Hopkins referred to himself as “I.”)

When you make catches like Hopkins does, you can say whatever you want to the media.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.