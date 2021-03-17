Details Emerge From Emmanuel Sanders’ New Deal With Buffalo Bills

Earlier Tuesday night, former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders reportedly signed with a new NFL team.

According to multiple reports, Sanders inked a new deal with the Buffalo Bills. The deal comes after Buffalo decided to release veteran wide receiver John Brown.

After releasing Brown, the Bills needed to add depth to their wide receiving corps. They’ll get that and more from Sanders, who remains one of the best possession receivers in the game.

Details of the signing remained mum for just over an hour before ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed the breakdown. Sanders received a one-year, $6 million deal and can earn an additional $500,000 in incentives.

Comp update: Bills and WR Emmanuel Sanders reached agreement on a one-year, $6 million deal that includes another $500K in incentives, per source. https://t.co/Oy7TGg3Ex3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2021

Sanders was released by the Saints last week after spending the 2020 season in New Orleans. In 14 games, he caught 61 passes for 726 yards and five touchdowns.

Prior to his time with the Saints, the talented wide receiver spent the end of the 2019 season in San Francisco after being acquired via trade from the Denver Broncos. He played in Denver from 2014-19 following a stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He made the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2016.

Buffalo made a major splash last offseason, trading for former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs. That transformed the Buffalo offense as Josh Allen flourished with a true No. 1 wide receiver.

Now, Sanders will team up with Diggs, Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis to former a great wide receiver corps.