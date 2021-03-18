Details Emerge From Mitchell Trubisky’s Bills Contract

After spending four underwhelming years with the Chicago Bears, former No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky is heading to AFC East after signing with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday.

The Trubisky experiment in Chicago sputtered rather quickly. The North Carolina alum was borderline bad during his four seasons with the Bears in which he had just 64 passing touchdowns compared to a staggering 37 interceptions in 51 overall game appearances.

Trubisky’s time both with Chicago and as a starting quarterback has come to an end. He signed a new deal with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, making him backup to star Josh Allen.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Trubisky has agreed to a one-year deal with Buffalo. The contract is worth $2.5 million, a relatively low number compared to other various backup quarterback contracts.

The #Bills are giving QB Mitch Trubisky a 1-year deal worth $2.5M, source said. He’ll back up Josh Allen and hit the market a year from now. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2021

The is a solid addition by the Buffalo Bills. They’ll contend for the AFC this upcoming season, but will need a quality backup in the scenario Josh Allen goes down with a minor injury. Trubisky has the experience to boost. He’s more than capable of filling in for Allen if the situation calls for it.

Despite being in a backup role, the pressure is on for Trubiksy to impress. The one-year deal will serve as a tryout. If he performs well, he could be in line for a bigger contract ahead of the 2022 season.

