Details Emerging From Bills’ Plan With Josh Allen Today

Behind the play of star quarterback Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills have taken the AFC by storm this season. With just one game remaining, the AFC East champs can lock up the No. 2 seed in the conference with a win and/or a Steelers loss. The Kansas City Chiefs locked up the No. 1 spot earlier this season.

Although the No. 2 seed gives the Bills home-field advantage until the AFC Championship game, Buffalo seems to be more concerned about the health of they young quarterback. That being said, Allen will get a bit of a breather this weekend.

According to NFL Network’s Michael Giardi, Allen will get a chance to rest on Sunday. Back-up quarterback Matt Barkley will get “meaningful snaps” per sources when the Bills play the Dolphins this afternoon.

Head coach Sean McDermott still recognizes the historical importance of the game for Allen. With just 40 more passing yards, the 24-year-old quarterback can break the organization’s single season passing record. It’s expected that Allen will start before the team turns the keys over to Barkley.

My understanding is Matt Barkley will get “meaningful snaps” per source. Starter Josh Allen is just 40 yards away from breaking the team’s single season passing record. Bills also following similar formula to last year’s week 17, when they rested key starters. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 3, 2021

McDermott remained cryptic earlier in the week when asked about resting starters. However, he did say that he would do the best for “our team and our players”, implying that he’d sit some key pieces in Week 17.

The Steelers remain the only competitor to make a run at the Bills No. 2 seed in the AFC. Pittsburgh already announced that multiple starters, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will sit out when the team plays the Browns on Sunday. Cleveland hopes to lock up their first playoff spot in 18 years with a win.

Going into the last week, plenty of playoff scenarios are still in play. Eight AFC teams have won 10 games going into Week 17 this year, but only seven can advance to the postseason.

Stay tuned to see the outcome of the NFL playoff picture later on Sunday.