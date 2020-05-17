2019 NFL Draft Top 10 Pick Arrested On Saturday Night

One of the top picks in the 2019 NFL Draft was reportedly arrested late on Saturday evening.

Ed Oliver, the No. 9 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, was reportedly arrested on multiple charges last night. The Buffalo Bills’ second-year defensive lineman was reportedly arrested in Houston, where he played college football.

The former five-star recruit was reportedly arrested on charges of “driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon,” according to ESPN.

Bills DT Ed Oliver was arrested on Saturday night in Houston on charges of driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon. A pistol was found in Oliver's car. Oliver was transported to Montgomery County jail. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 17, 2020

Oliver, a five-star recruit coming out of high school, chose to stay home at play at Houston. He was a three-time first-team All-American and left school following the 2018 season.

The defensive tackle was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Bills. He had 43 tackles and five sacks as a rookie.

Oliver is now reportedly being held at Montgomery County Jail after being pulled over on State Highway 242 on Saturday night. He’s reportedly facing two charges, though both are misdemeanors.

ESPN.com had more details on his arrest:

The 22-year-old Oliver had an open beer between his legs and was determined to be impaired after a field sobriety test, according to MontgomeryCountyPoliceReporter.com. The officer who administered the test noted that Oliver may have been impaired by something other than alcohol, and police discovered a pistol in Oliver’s vehicle, according to the report. No drugs were found.

Oliver was one of the top rookies in the NFL last season. The Bills have not yet commented on his arrest.