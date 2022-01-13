ESPN Analyst Suggests NFL Quarterback Take Viagra Before Game

There are plenty of ways Josh Allen can deal with the frigid weather expected for Saturday’s AFC Wild Card Game. ESPN’s Bart Scott thinks Allen should avoid the traditional methods and pop a Viagra pill. No, he’s not kidding.

Players generally used similar methods to keep warm while playing in wintry conditions. Hand warmers, gigantic jackets and sideline heaters are commonly used. Apparently Viagra is as well.

During an edition of ESPN’s Get Up on Thursday, NFL analyst Bart Scott suggested Allen pop a Viagra pill ahead of Saturday’s game.

In case you weren’t aware, Viagra helps with circulation. It’s obviously intended for something other than staying warm, but perhaps that’s a side effect worth the risk for players hoping to keep warm during games.

“Take some Viagra before the game, baby,” Scott said minutes ago. “That’ll get that circulation going right. … Viagra was first a heart medicine, right? So, it builds up circulation, which makes sure it gets circulation to the feet. I swear, I’m not trying to be funny.”

Bart Scott says Josh Allen should take Viagra to keep the blood flowing before Saturday's freezing playoff game against the Patriots.https://t.co/q8IG9lwCjo — TMZ (@TMZ) January 13, 2022 We have a feeling Josh Allen will forgo the Viagra and bring some extra hand warmers with him to Saturday’s game. Allen has struggled playing in cold weather, despite playing his college ball in Wyoming and now playing for Buffalo.

The Bills might have to rely more on their running game this Saturday to get past the New England Patriots.