ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Chiefs vs. Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills will meet for the second year in a row in the AFC playoffs, this time with a conference title game berth on the line.

Last year, the two teams faced off for a trip to the Super Bowl, with the Chiefs beating Buffalo and retaining their AFC crown. During the regular season, however, the Bills exacted a measure of revenge with a 38-20 win at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct 10.

Will they be able to get it on a bigger stage this weekend? ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) thinks so.

According to the latest FPI calculations, the Bills are slight favorites on the road against the two-time defending AFC champions.

Buffalo has a 52.1% chance of winning Sunday night, compared to Kansas City’s 47.9% chance, per the FPI.

In Buffalo’s win over Kansas City three months ago, quarterback Josh Allen threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns while adding a score on the ground. The Bills also intercepted Patrick Mahomes twice.

They will need to try to replicate that performance in order to be victorious again this time around.

Kickoff for Bills-Chiefs is set for 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday night on CBS.