ESPN Computer’s Early Predictions For AFC, NFC Championship Games

Just four teams remain in the NFL playoffs as we head into conference championship weekend. The Green Bay Packers will welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a battle for the NFC crown, while the Buffalo Bills play the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

To have even made in this far in the 2020 season should be considered an accomplishment. But, for the four teams left, a Super Bowl ring remains the ultimate goal.

With six days to go until the title games get underway, the ESPN Football Power Index already has made some early predictions. Although many factors could change this throughout this next week, both games look to be tight.

In the NFC, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will host Tom Brady’s Buccaneers at Lambeau Field. The game should prove to be a battle between the two veteran quarterbacks as both teams boast high powered offenses. The 37-year-old Rodgers had an MVP caliber season in 2020 and led Green Bay to the No. 1 seed in the conference, giving the Packers the slight edge, according to ESPN.

FPI gives the Green Bay Packers a 53.2 percent chance to prevail over the Buccaneers next Sunday in the NFC Championship Game.

While the old guard competes in the NFC, the AFC Championship Game will highlight two of the league’s youngest stars under center. Josh Allen’s Bills will travel to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City to play Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

However, Andy Reid might be without his former MVP quarterback next Sunday. Mahomes took a nasty hit to the neck area in this past weekend’s Divisional Round, landing him in the league’s concussion protocol. Kansas City plans to evaluate the 25-year-old throughout the week before making a decision on his availability.

As of Monday, the ESPN computer seems to assume the Mahomes might be on the sidelines this weekend.

The Bills have a 53.5 percent chance to win the AFC Championship Game, according to ESPN’s FPI.

So there you have it. Of course, both of these predictions could change during the week, so stay tuned for more conference championship coverage.