Another week of football is in the books and now it’s time to reflect on which NFL teams have what it takes to win the Super Bowl.

Week 3 brought a somewhat shocking result as the Kansas City Chiefs suffered their second loss of the season against the Los Angeles Chargers. With the loss, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs sit at 1-2 on the season.

The loss also dropped the Chiefs out of the No. 1 spot on ESPN’s Football Power Index. While Kansas City still ranks as a top-three team in the FPI, it’s now behind two other teams.

But who took over the top spot? That honor belongs to the Buffalo Bills, who dispatched the Washington Football Team this weekend with a dominant 43-21 win.

Coming in second was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which just suffered their first loss of the season to the Los Angeles Rams.

Here’s a look at the top five, via ESPN:

Buffalo Bills Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kansas City Chiefs Los Angeles Rams New Orleans Saints

It’s interesting that the Los Angeles Rams are the only undefeated team to crack the top five this week. Even with an impressive win over the Buccaneers, though, the Rams still sit behind Tom Brady and company.

Meanwhile, the undefeated Las Vegas Raiders aren’t getting any love from ESPN’s FPI. Despite not having a loss this year, the Raiders are at No. 18.