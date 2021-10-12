ESPN Computer’s No. 1 NFL Team After Week 5

It’s pretty obvious who the No. 1 team in the NFL is following the Week 5 results, and it’s not the Chiefs, Buccaneers or Rams.

ESPN’s computer model has the Buffalo Bills as the No. 1 team in the NFL right now. Buffalo is coming off a dominant 38-20 win over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The game was really never in doubt for the Bills.

Perhaps what makes the Bills such a challenge is the fact they’re so balanced. They’re a high-powered offense centered around quarterback Josh Allen. Better yet, their defense is capable of shutting down explosive offenses like the Chiefs’.

It’s time to start taking the Bills seriously, if you haven’t already.

Here’s a look at ESPN’s top five NFL teams:

Buffalo Bills Tampa Bay Buccaneers Los Angeles Rams Kansas City Chiefs Arizona Cardinals

You could probably make the argument the Kansas City Chiefs are way too high.

Kansas City has major issues on the defensive side of the football. And Patrick Mahomes hasn’t looked like the Patrick Mahomes we saw these past few years. And let’s not forget their three losses have come against AFC contenders in the Ravens, Chargers and Bills.

Speaking of the Chargers, they’ve rattled off impressive wins over Kansas City and Cleveland. But ESPN has them at No. 10 in its latest computer model.

Are the Bills the No. 1 team in the NFL right now? ESPN seems to think so.