Everyone Has The Same Damar Hamlin Wish This Weekend

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 08: The scoreboard depicts a message of support for Damar Hamlin during the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Bills announced on Wednesday that Damar Hamlin was discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute.

Hamlin was admitted on Monday to undergo a "comprehensive medical evaluation" as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing.

Now that Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, he can continue his rehabilitation at home. He could also rehab with the Bills.

While there's no guarantee it'll happen, NFL insider Peter Schrager threw out a scenario on Wednesday that would give every sports fan chills.

Schrager is wondering if the Bills will allow Hamlin to come out of the tunnel to get the team fired up for its Wild Card matchup against the Dolphins.

"I am assuming it's very, very, very unlikely. But... Just imagine Damar Hamlin in a number 3 Bills jersey...coming out of the tunnel alone...walking on to that field...leading the Bills on to the field in pre-game introductions on Sunday," Schrager tweeted. "How are those goosebumps doing?"

The responses to Schrager's tweet made it clear that fans would love to see this happen.

"I'd love to see it happen," one fan said.

Another fan replied, "Chills."

Of course, all that matters right now is that Hamlin gets back to full strength.

Whenever Hamlin returns to Highmark Stadium, the Bills' fan base will certainly give him a standing ovation.