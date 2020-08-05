First-Team All-Pro Says He’s ‘Undecided’ On Playing NFL Season

On Wednesday morning, an All-Pro corner made it clear he still didn’t know whether or not he wants to play the 2020 NFL season.

Buffalo Bills corner Tre’Davious White said he is still undecided on whether to play or opt out. He’s one of the biggest names in the sport and one of the most-talented corners in the league.

Over the past few weeks, over 50 players have announced their decision to opt out of the 2020 season. The New England Patriots alone have seen eight players announce they won’t play this season.

Major names like Patriots linebacker D’Onta Hightower, New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley and Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams all won’t play this year.

If White makes the same decision, he’ll be the most talented player to opt out.

On @BuffaloBills Zoom, CB Tre’Davious White says he is still undecided on whether he will play in 2020. — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) August 5, 2020

According to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter, the deadline to opt out of the 2020 season is this week at 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon.

If the Bills were to lose White heading into the 2020 season, that would significantly hurt the team’s chances of taking down the New England Patriots in the AFC East.

Even with Tom Brady gone, the Patriots are still the favorites to come out of the division – thanks to adding Cam Newton.

White is arguably the team’s best player, so Bills fans will be waiting to hear his decision.