Former Bills Player Made Incredible Gesture For Damar Hamlin's Family, Doctors

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

In the wake of Damar Hamlin's horrifying collapse and cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football, the outpouring of love and support for the Buffalo Bills safety has been incredible to witness.

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Harrison Phillips is one of the latest people to chip in. Phillips played for the Bills from 2018-21 and was Hamlin's teammate in his final season in Buffalo.

On the website for his foundation, Harrison's Playmakers, Phillips shared that he purchased dinner on Tuesday for Hamlin's family, Bills training staff members, and the doctors and nurses working on the ICU floor at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

"As a Harrison's Playmaker, we want to give you a platform to give back for Damar," a messageon the site reads. "Today (Tuesday, Jan. 4), Harrison bought dinner for Damar Hamlin's family, the Buffalo Bills training staff who are with him, and the doctors and nurses working on the ICU floor. If you want to give, we are collecting donations to contribute to today's pay-it-forward as well as a future Playmaker pay-it-forward event solely in Damar's honor. Thank you!"

It goes without saying, but what a tremendous gesture this is from Phillips.

ESPN's Coley Harvey also reported this morning that chef Jeff Ruby will be catering a meal for Hamlin's family tonight at the hospital.

Humanity for the win.