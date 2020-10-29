Former Buckeyes Star Darron Lee Reportedly Joining AFC Contender

Darron Lee’s professional career has been filled with plenty of ups and downs. Fortunately for the former Ohio State linebacker, he received great news on Thursday afternoon.

Lee was suspended for the first four games for undisclosed reasons, but he’s now ready to return to the gridiron. He’ll reportedly have the chance to play for an AFC contender.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Buffalo Bills are expected to sign Lee to either their 53-man roster or practice squad.

The former first-round pick is currently in Buffalo to undergo a physical and pass COVID-19 protocols. Though he won’t be ready to suit up this weekend against the Patriots, Lee should be ready to go next week.

Lee, 26, knows the AFC East very well. He began his career with the New York Jets before getting traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

The Bills have been banged up at linebacker, which is why they’ve shown interest in Lee. Over the past few weeks, Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano have dealt with injuries.

Despite not living up to high expectations, Lee has been a serviceable role player in the NFL. The former Buckeye has great speed at the linebacker position.

We’ll find out soon enough if Lee can make a difference for the Bills.