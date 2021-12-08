The Buffalo Bulls had unfortunate news to share this Wednesday afternoon. Former special teams ace Mark Pike has passed away following a battle with Non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

Pike’s condition was reportedly complicated by a COVID-19 infection. He was 57 years old when he passed away.

Though he was only selected in the seventh round of the 1986 NFL Draft, Pike went on to have a very long career with the Bills. As a matter of fact, he spent his entire 13-year career in Buffalo.

Steve Tasker, one of Pike’s former teammates, had nothing but praise for the way the Kentucky native played the game of football.

“He was a big man who played special teams which was a matchup nightmare for our opponents,” Tasker said, via the Bills’ official team site. “He was a unique specimen. His ability to run and play special teams with his versatility was unbelievable.”

We’re saddened to learn that former Buffalo Bill Mark Pike has passed away. Our deepest condolences are with his friends and family. ❤️💙 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 8, 2021

In addition to being a valuable player on special teams, Pike was a consistent run blocker for the Bills’ defensive line.

Pike is survived by his wife Sharon, his two sons, Ezekiel and Malachi, and his daughter Kramer.

Our thoughts are with Pike’s family and friends at this time.