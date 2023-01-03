Former NFL Doctor Explains Situation With Damar Hamlin

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Fans look on as the ambulance leaves carrying Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after he collapsed after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

On Monday night, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. The team announced that he suffered a cardiac arrest after a routine collision with Tee Higgins.

Hamlin had his heartbeat restored and was then transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He's currently undergoing more treatment and tests.

For those wondering what exactly led to this scary incident, Dr. David J. Chao provided some details.

Chao was the head physician for the Chargers for several years. He knows the protocols for a situation like this.

"The nine minutes of CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) undoubtedly saved his life. The heart attack was likely caused by a cardiac contusion with potential commotio cordis (electrical signal gone haywire). AED (automatic external defibrillators) are routinely on both NFL sidelines and even brought on the plane and bus with the traveling team," Dr. Chao wrote. "The defibrillation (shock) happened on the field to convert Hamlin's rhythm to allow his heart to beat again. Commotio cordis leading to heart attack has a significant mortality rate but with the witnessed arrest and immediate care, Hamlin seems headed for a positive outcome."

Dr. Chao also shared his thoughts on the latest update regarding Hamlin's health.

It was recently reported that Hamlin has been intubated and is in critical condition.

From Sports Injury Central:

The best early sign was that the ambulance reportedly waited for his mom to come along indicating some early stability for Hamlin. The intubation (breathing tube) is normal/common for any critical care patient in the ICU and doesn't indicate a worse situation. A report of "normal" vital signs are positive news.

The Bills will most likely provide another update on Hamlin later this week.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Hamlin and his family.