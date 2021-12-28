Former NFL QB Makes Bold Declaration About Josh Allen

There’s no doubt Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He was an MVP candidate during the 2020 season, and he’s been fantastic over the past few weeks for the Buffalo Bills.

While on Fox Sports’ The Herd this Monday, former NFL quarterback Jordan Palmer analyzed Allen’s recent success. When talking about the Pro Bowl quarterback, Palmer made a really strong declaration about him.

Though it might sound a tad absurd, Palmer believes Allen is unlike any quarterback NFL fans have ever seen.

“We can talk about the lack of run game. It’s one of the answers in the playoffs that traditionally works, but I don’t think we’ve ever seen a quarterback like Josh Allen,” Palmer said. “Would I love for them to rush for 150 yards per week? Yeah, that’d be great. But they have other answers that I don’t think other quarterbacks have right now.”

"We can talk about the lack of run game… But I don't think we've ever seen a QB like Josh Allen." @JwPalms on what makes the Bills so dangerous come playoff time: pic.twitter.com/cyfFBlA4Uc — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 27, 2021

Allen has the perfect blend of arm talent and mobility. In 15 games this season, he has 4,048 passing yards, 619 rushing yards and 38 total touchdowns.

It’s possible that Allen could go down as one of the most unique quarterbacks to ever play the game. As of right now, however, Palmer’s statement seems far-fetched.

