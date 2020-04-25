Georgia’s Jake Fromm Drafted In Fifth Round By Buffalo Bills

Georgia QB Jake Fromm is finally off the board after a major draft slide. The 6-foot-2 signal-caller is heading to the Buffalo Bills.

Fromm’s draft stock was all over the place throughout his collegiate career. The Georgia quarterback was considered a first-round pick at one point early in his collegiate campaign. But his stock declined as Fromm did little to improve it during his sophomore and junior years.

Mock draft projections had Fromm going anywhere from a third-round to seventh-round pick leading up to the draft. Looks like he’s landed right in the middle.

The Bills selected Fromm in the fifth round with 167th overall pick. It’s safe to say Buffalo is excited about the pick.

Fromm heads to the Bills where he’s expected to backup current Buffalo starter Josh Allen. This isn’t the first time Fromm’s served in a backup role.

The former 4-star recruit entered Georgia’s quarterback room as backup to Jacob Eason. After Eason went down with an early injury in the 2017 season, Fromm filled in as starter and never looked back. The Georgia QB played in 43 games for the Bulldogs, winning 36 and losing just seven of them.

It’ll be interesting to see how Fromm’s NFL career pans out. He’ll have to try and beat out Allen if he hopes to start for the Bills.