Here's How Much Time Von Miller Could Miss After Knee Injury

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 16: Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

BiIls edge rusher Von Miller dodged a bullet during Thursday's game against the Lions, but he's still expected to miss time this season.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the initial diagnosis for Miller did not show a torn ACL. Of course, that's great news for the Bills.

Even though Miller avoided an ACL injury, he could potentially miss the rest of the season. But first, he'll need to gather more medical opinions.

Until a decision is made as to whether or not Miller will go under the knife, the Bills are expected to be without him for at least one to two weeks.

Miller is not expected to make a quick decision. He's currently dealing with a lateral meniscus tear.

Buffalo's defense could struggle with Miller out for at least a week or two. The All-Pro has 21 total tackles, 12 quarterback hits, eight sacks and one forced fumble this season.

It's possible Miller will return to the field later this season with a brace on his injured knee. In that scenario, he could wait until after the playoffs are done to undergo surgery.