Houston Texans vs. Buffalo Bills Ended In Epic Overtime Fashion

In one of the wildest playoff games in recent memory, the Houston Texans completed an epic comeback to defeat Buffalo 22-19 in overtime on Saturday. Deshaun Watson proved the be the late-game hero once again.

With just over four minutes left in overtime, the elusive Watson spun out of two Bills’ defenders in the backfield. Then rolling out to his right, the Houston QB checked the ball down to RB Taiwan Jones who proceeded to outrun defenders all the way down to the Bills’ 10-yard line.

The play was absolutely brilliant.

Texans’ kicker Kai Fairbairn proceeded to drill the 28-yard chip shot, giving Houston the epic 22-19 victory. It was one of the more thrilling playoff games in some time.

The final few minutes of regulation were about as crazy as it gets. All-in-all, the Bills’ defense – after stuffing the Texans on fourth-and-short late in the fourth quarter – gave Josh Allen and the offense a final chance to get into field goal range.

Allen made some incredibly risky, near-disaster plays – but did just enough to give kicker Stephen Hauschka a chance. Hauschka proceeded to nail the game-tying 47-yard field goal to tie the game with a few seconds remaining in regulation.

In overtime,both teams traded empty possessions to start the period. But giving Watson one more chance proved to be the dagger.

Houston advances to next week’s AFC Divisional Playoffs. The Texans will either face Kansas City or Baltimore depending on Saturday night’s Patriots-Titans outcome.