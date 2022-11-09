Ian Rapoport Has Promising Injury Update On Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills might have avoided disaster in the case of Josh Allen's elbow injury.
Allen hurt his throwing elbow on the final drive of Buffalo's loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. The Bills have been quiet about the extent of the damage, but a new report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is encouraging.
According to Rapoport, Allen is dealing with a UCL sprain, but does not need surgery.
"It's not considered to be a major, major injury, which means the belief is that it is something he can play through," Rapoport said.
However, Rapoport cautioned, it's not guaranteed that Allen will play through the problem this week. He is expected to be limited in practice and his status will be determined in the coming days.
If Allen is unable to go this week, veteran backup Case Keenum will get the start for the 6-2 Bills.
Buffalo will host the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.