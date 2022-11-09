Ian Rapoport Has Promising Injury Update On Josh Allen

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 23: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills walks off the field after being defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills might have avoided disaster in the case of Josh Allen's elbow injury.

Allen hurt his throwing elbow on the final drive of Buffalo's loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. The Bills have been quiet about the extent of the damage, but a new report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is encouraging.

According to Rapoport, Allen is dealing with a UCL sprain, but does not need surgery.

"It's not considered to be a major, major injury, which means the belief is that it is something he can play through," Rapoport said.

However, Rapoport cautioned, it's not guaranteed that Allen will play through the problem this week. He is expected to be limited in practice and his status will be determined in the coming days.

If Allen is unable to go this week, veteran backup Case Keenum will get the start for the 6-2 Bills.

Buffalo will host the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.