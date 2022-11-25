Initial Diagnosis Revealed For Von Miller After Scary Injury

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills rushes the quarterback during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images) Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

The Bills defeated the Lions on Thanksgiving, but they lost Von Miller to a knee injury. Moments ago, ESPN's Adam Schefter provided an update on the All-Pro edge rusher's status.

Thankfully, Miller did not suffer a torn ACL. However, he could still miss the rest of the season.

"Bills' LB Von Miller did not tear his ACL, but there is other damage that doctors are reviewing to determine how much time he will miss and for now he is out indefinitely, per sources," Schefter tweeted. "He could be out a couple of weeks, it could be season ending; more info still being gathered."

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Bills will be without the two-time Super Bowl champion for least a week or 10 days while he figures it out.

The fear in Buffalo is that Miller suffered an injury to his lateral meniscus. He'll have to undergo surgery at some point in the future, but he could potentially hold off on that operation until after the season is over.

Miller's injury occurred in the final minutes of the first half. He was carted off and taken to the locker room.

In 11 games this season, Miller has 21 total tackles, 12 quarterback hits, eight sacks and one forced fumble.

If Miller is unable to return to the Bills' lineup, that would be a devastating blow to their defense.