Earlier: Buffalo Bills fans are holding their breath right now as star quarterback Josh Allen has gone to the locker room.

Allen was shaken up with what appears to be a left hand or arm injury. It happened on what was a tremendous play by the third-year QB.

Under pressure, Allen somehow got the ball off to Stefon Diggs on the play below.

However, Bills fans couldn’t celebrate the eye-popping play for long, as Allen clearly didn’t look right after it.

He left the field in some pain and was ultimately taken into the locker room for more examination.

Josh Allen looks like he's in a little bit of pain after that play. He's going to the locker room now. @news4buffalo — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) October 4, 2020

Allen was 15-of-20 for 152 yards and two touchdowns before leaving the game. We’ll keep you filled in on any updates.

You can catch Raiders-Bills on CBS.

Update: Bills fans, exhale. Allen’s shoulder, which was the culprit, is okay.

He’s coming back into the game.

Injury Update: Josh Allen (left shoulder) will return. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 4, 2020

It would have been cruel for the Bills to lose their quarterback to a long-term injury now that they finally have a budding star at the position.