Injury Update For Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills leaves the field following a game against the New York Jets at Bills Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Earlier: Buffalo Bills fans are holding their breath right now as star quarterback Josh Allen has gone to the locker room.

Allen was shaken up with what appears to be a left hand or arm injury. It happened on what was a tremendous play by the third-year QB.

Under pressure, Allen somehow got the ball off to Stefon Diggs on the play below.

However, Bills fans couldn’t celebrate the eye-popping play for long, as Allen clearly didn’t look right after it.

He left the field in some pain and was ultimately taken into the locker room for more examination.

Allen was 15-of-20 for 152 yards and two touchdowns before leaving the game. We’ll keep you filled in on any updates.

You can catch Raiders-Bills on CBS.

Update: Bills fans, exhale. Allen’s shoulder, which was the culprit, is okay.

He’s coming back into the game.

It would have been cruel for the Bills to lose their quarterback to a long-term injury now that they finally have a budding star at the position.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.