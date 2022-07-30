Injury Update For Bills Star Micah Hyde, Who Left Practice On Cart

BUFFALO, NEW YORK - JANUARY 15: Micah Hyde #23 of the Buffalo Bills reacts during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

During this Friday's practice session for the Buffalo Bills, safety Micah Hyde went down with a lower body injury. He ultimately had to take a golf cart to the locker room.

Hyde suffered a hip/glute injury after coming down with an interception in team drills.

After limping to the sideline, Hyde got on the golf cart. While that doesn't sound great, the latest update on his status is quite promising.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Bills believe Hyde is day-to-day with his hip/glute injury.

This is great news for the Bills. Losing a player like Hyde for an extended period of time would be a crushing blow to their defense.

Hyde signed a five-year, $30.50 million contract with the Bills in 2017. That deal turned out to be a steal for Buffalo.

In five seasons with the Bills, Hyde has racked up 356 total tackles, 35 passes defended, 14 interceptions and three forced fumbles.

Hyde should be ready to go for Week 1 as long as he doesn't suffer a setback.