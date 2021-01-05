Injury Update For Bills Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs

Although the Bills won the AFC East for the first time since 1995 and are preparing for a home playoff game, Sean McDermott may be without one of his key wide receivers next weekend.

Stefon Diggs, the league leader with 127 receptions and 1,535 yards, was listed on the team’s injury report on Tuesday with an oblique injury. Per ProFootballTalk, he still went through the Bills walkthrough, but was considered “limited.”

Although it’s possible that the designation is precautionary, a banged up Diggs could spell trouble for the Bills. The 27-year-old wideout remains an reliable target for young quarterback Josh Allen.

Also, against a stingy Colts defense, a deep threat like Diggs will be desperately needed.

Stefon Diggs limited with oblique injury

Unfortunately for McDermott and Buffalo, another wide receiver may be in more jeopardy of missing this weekend’s playoff game. Veteran Cole Beasley also found himself on the team’s injury report once again. The 31-year-old left the Bills Week 16 game against the Patriots with a hurt knee.

On Monday, McDermott labeled Beasley’s injury as “week-to-week.”

Both Diggs and Beasley have been key pieces in the Bills potent passing attack all season long. Allen finally looks the part of franchise quarterback due in part to his capable wide receivers. The 24-year-old gunslinger threw for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns in the best season of his young career.

Earlier this week, the Bills seemed to make an important wide receiver acquisition to provide depth to their ailing corps. Buffalo signed former Texans wideout Kenny Stills to their practice squad on Monday.

Stills caught a measly 11 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown this season in 10 games in Houston.

The Bills have signed former Texans WR Kenny Stills to their practice squad.

Although the 28-year-old veteran seems a long way off from making the active roster, it’s possible that the Bills could need him soon.

Despite their various injuries, the Bills will welcome in the Colts to Buffalo for Wild Card Weekend. The game will kick-off on CBS at 1:05 p.m. ET.