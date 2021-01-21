Injury Update For Buffalo Bills WR Cole Beasley

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley finds himself back on the team’s injury report three days before the AFC Championship Game.

Beasley, who hurt his knee in Week 16 and missed Week 17 before playing in Buffalo’s first two playoff games, had no injury designation following Wednesday’s practice.

However, when Buffalo put out its Thursday injury report this afternoon, the veteran pass catcher was listed as limited. Fellow wide receivers Stefon Diggs (limited) and Gabriel Davis (did not participate) also made the list.

You can see the full report below.

Thursday injury report pic.twitter.com/jdowvslm3o — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 21, 2021

Despite dealing with his nagging knee issue and being limited in practice all last week, Beasley played over half of Buffalo’s offensive snaps in last Saturday’s win over the Baltimore Ravens. He didn’t catch a pass, however, and received only two targets.

In the Bills’ Wild Card win over the Indianapolis Colts, Beasley was active, hauling in seven receptions for 57 yards.

When all is said and done, we’d expect Beasley to suit up and play Sunday. His injury is still bothering him but doesn’t sound like it will be enough to keep him out of such a pivotal game.