Bills Coach Shares Update On The Jake Fromm Situation

Jake Fromm found himself in the center of a scandal earlier this month. He had text messages leaked in which he said that he believed only “elite white people” should be able to buy certain guns and weaponry.

The person who leaked the texts said that she wanted to hold him accountable. “He has been completely silent despite his career being built off of black people,” she told The Telegraph. “It’s about what he does behind closed doors in this situation.”

The day that the text conversation was released, Fromm had to address his new Buffalo Bills teammates. “He knows that he has a lot of work to do to earn the trust of his teammates back,” his offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said at the time. Those on hand said that he came off as apologetic and sincere.

Today, head coach Sean McDermott addressed the situation during a video conference with members of the media. He says that Fromm has addressed the situation with his teammates multiple times. That doesn’t mean there isn’t more work to be done.

Sean McDermott on Jake Fromm: "There's gonna be players that are gonna be wanting to see how Jake acts and reacts in certain situations not just on the field but off the field. They're gonna have a chance to evaluate Jake."@news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/jSbhtiZSlA — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) June 17, 2020

“Jake’s situation is certainly one that we’ve taken very seriously,” McDermott told reporters, per ESPN‘s Marcel Louis-Jacques. “Jake did a very good job of communicating to the team on more than one occasion… and that has to continue.”

McDermott echoed Daboll and others’ comments from earlier this month, stating that Jake Fromm had to follow it up with actions showing his sincerity as well. He hopes that those will come.

He also addressed potential demonstrations from his Bills players this fall:

“We are always going to support our players. We are always going to respect their position on things, and then we’re also going to do our part in listening and educating ourselves on things,” he said. “To me, that’s the right way to go about things and that’s what we’re all about — no hidden agendas and trying to do things the right way, and it starts with respect and ends with love. “I want to reiterate my support of our players, I think that’s important right now. We’ve got a lot of time between now and that first game, so I think the best thing we can do is make sure they know we support them and certainly respect their position on things.”

The NFL should have no shortage of protests this fall.

