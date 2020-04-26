Jake Fromm Reacts To His Fall In The 2020 NFL Draft

Of all the risers and fallers in the 2020 NFL Draft, Jake Fromm’s drop was among the most surprising.

The former Georgia superstar was taken No. 167 overall by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round. He was the eighth quarterback off the board, falling behind the likes of Jacob Eason and even James Morgan.

But Fromm is taking the Draft Weekend fall in stride. In an interview with FOX5 after being taken by the Bills, Fromm admitted that it was tough at first for his family, but he was excited just to get the phone call and get his NFL chance.

“I hate it a little bit more for my family than for me, the way it’s been tough,” Fromm said. “It was a little longer than expected, but for me, I’m so excited and so blessed. There’s only so many people who get this opportunity to get that phone call. Beyond thankful to be here in this position. I couldn’t be any more grateful and super excited.”

Fromm ultimately didn’t seem to mind how things played out, basically considering it par for the course. He considers himself someone who has always been “overseen” and underestimated for his physical traits.

“For me, my entire career, I’ve always kind of been the guy left out,” Fromm said. “The guy overseen. The guy who’s not tall enough, not strong enough. Can’t do this, can’t do that. For me, it’s just showing up to work and competing and doing whatever I can to help the team win. I’m super excited to get with my new teammates, build relationship and ultimately play NFL football, because that’s what the dream is about and I’m happy to be here.”

But Fromm made a real legacy for himself at the University of Georgia. As a freshman in 2017, he led Georgia to an SEC title and the national title game. Over the next two seasons, he would lead Georgia to two more SEC East titles.

Good luck in Buffalo, Jake!