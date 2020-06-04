Jake Fromm Releases Statement On ‘Elite White People’ Text Message

Jake Fromm has released a statement on Twitter regarding his alleged “elite white people” text message that leaked.

The former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback, taken in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills, has confirmed that the text message is real. Fromm has taken to Twitter to apologize for it.

“I am extremely sorry that I chose to use the words ‘elite white people’ in a text message conversation,” Fromm wrote. “Although I never meant to imply that I am an elite white person,’ as stated later in the conversation, there’s no excuse for that word choice and sentiment.”

Fromm added that his message was poor, but his heart is not. The former Bulldogs star said he spoke with his teammates and coaches today and hopes they accept his apology.

A text message conversation from Fromm leaked on social media earlier today. The message is dated to have taken place in March of 2019, but it went viral on Thursday afternoon.

Fromm says in the conversation that guns should be made extremely expensive so “only elite white people” can buy them.

Here’s the full text message conversation that leaked on Twitter on Thursday:

Fromm, 21, was the No. 167 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. He played at Georgia for three seasons, leading the Bulldogs to the College Football Playoff as a freshman.