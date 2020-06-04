Bills Release Statement On Rookie QB Jake Fromm

Today has not been a good one for Jake Fromm. During a very tense time in the country, a Twitter user shared a 2019 text conversation that she had with the Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback, in which he said that only “elite white people” should be allowed to buy a gun silencer.

The bizarre segment of conversation that was released brings up plenty of questions. Even so, there’s no good explanation for believing that only “elite white people” should have access to certain things. Hours after the conversation began to gain traction online, Fromm issued a statement apologizing for the use of the phrase.

“I am extremely sorry that I chose to use the words ‘elite white people’ in a text message conversation,” the former Georgia quarterback wrote. “Although I never meant to imply that I am an elite white person,’ as stated later in the conversation, there’s no excuse for that word choice and sentiment. While it was poor, my heart is not.”

Moments ago, the Bills released a statement about the young quarterback’s released texts. “He was wrong and he admitted it to us. We don’t condone what he said. Jake was honest and forthcoming to us about the text exchange,” the team says. Per the statement, Fromm asked to address things during a team meeting today.

The #Bills statement on rookie QB Jake Fromm and the text messages from 2019 made public earlier. pic.twitter.com/l9WaWAxsYl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 4, 2020

Earlier, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said he first learned about the situation when Fromm apologized. He said the quarterback came off as sincere.

Frazier said he didn't know about the Jake Fromm texts until Jake apologized to the team in a team meeting. Said "our leaders are going to reach out to him, encourage him, and they realize how sincere he was." — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) June 4, 2020

This is far from the first time that a rookie has had some controversial statements, whether they be old texts or tweets, revealed to the world. Hopefully Jake Fromm was being sincere here. If his teammates believe that and accept his apology, he shouldn’t have an issue bouncing back from here, but it is a rocky start for the 2020 fifth-round pick.

