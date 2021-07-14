Jim Kelly Has A Telling Admission On Josh Allen’s Future

“There’s no doubt,” Kelly said, via the Bills’ official website. “I mean if he’s gone, I don’t know who is or who it’s going to be. He just has to be consistent. And I know him well enough to know that the kid can play. If you can get the right material around him, which I think he has, and the offensive line gives him time to throw things will be awesome. And talk about my records, I knew before last season started that those records aren’t going to stay around very long.”

Allen still has a long way to go before he catches Kelly in passing yards and touchdowns. He’s certainly on the right track though.

The Bills should expect another huge year from Allen, who is playing for a new contract.

In May, Allen addressed his contract situation with the Bills. The Pro Bowl quarterback said that he plans on finding ways to be better this upcoming season.

“I’m just trying to be the best quarterback that I can be for the Bills,” Allen said. “That’s why as players, most of us, not all of us, have agents to take care of that side of things. Again, that’s the least most thing I’m worrying about right now. I’m just trying to find ways I can do better and be better for this team, and help us accomplish the goal that we want to accomplish.”

If Allen manages to be better than he was during the 2020 season, he might very well shatter every record that Kelly owns.