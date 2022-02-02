Former Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady has landed a new gig. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that Brady will be the new quarterbacks coach for the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills lost offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to the New York Giants earlier this offseason. As a result, they promoted quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey to offensive coordinator.

Since the Bills promoted Dorsey to offensive coordinator, they had an opening at quarterbacks coach. Now, Brady will have the chance to work with an elite quarterback in Josh Allen.

Buffalo wasn’t the only team interested in Brady this offseason. The Bears recently interviewed him for a spot on Matt Eberflus’ coaching staff.

Brady, 32, became a popular coaching candidate a few years ago due to his success as LSU’s passing game coordinator. Unfortunately, his tenure in Carolina ended on a sour note.

Even though Brady struggled on the Panthers, it’s worth noting that his quarterback situation wasn’t ideal. The team had to rely on a banged-up Sam Darnold and aging Cam Newton at quarterback.

Perhaps we’ll see Brady have more success on the Bills. After all, we’ve seen over the past two seasons just how explosive their offense can be with Allen under center.