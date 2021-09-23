Josh Allen Has Blunt Admission On His Performance So Far

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was a legitimate MVP contender last season, and led one of the AFC’s best teams. He hasn’t quite played up to that standard in 2021.

Through two games, Allen has 449 passing yards and three touchdowns, with an interception, adding 79 rushing yards with two fumbles. Allen’s biggest gains last year were probably in his passing accuracy. He went from completing 52.8-percent of his throws as a rookie, to 58.8-percent in 2019, and then all the way to 69.2 in 2020.

This season, that number is down to 56, below his 2019 completion rate. The sample size is very small, of course, but Buffalo needs a better Josh Allen to compete to win the AFC and head to the Super Bowl.

“It’s no secret that I didn’t play great last game and I didn’t play great the week before,” Allen admitted to NewYorkUpstate.com. “Stuff I’m working on and just got to push through it and find ways to be better for this team.”

My opinion on Josh Allen after watching Week 1 and Week 2 film – He's having issues deciding whether to rifle the ball downfield or put air under it, and he's mostly been wrong in his choices so far

– He's passed up some easy underneath throws

– Feels like early-season jitters — Chris Trapasso (@ChrisTrapasso) September 22, 2021

“Whether it’s finding the check down early and just trying to get into a groove … That’s expected from us,” Allen continued. “I demand so much of myself and I want to execute at such a high level.

“When things aren’t going well I get so frustrated with myself. So I got to find a way to keep going, be light for the guys and be the best leader that I can be for this team.”

It sounds like he’s more concerned than his coaches are. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll thinks Allen’s disappointment with anything short of perfection will drive him to unlock his full potential.

Daboll doesn’t mind that Allen is his own harshest critic. It’s what helped him improve every year he’s been in the league, he said. “He wants to be so good,” Daboll said. “That’s a great thing to have too, because this league is a tough league. There’s tough opponents, there’s tough coaching staffs, there’s tough teams to go against, and you’re not going to be perfect every week. “

With the way that Allen has improved every single year in the NFL, he was probably due for one of these hiccups. How he looks on the other side of it will tell us a lot.

He and the Bills (1-1) host the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET.

