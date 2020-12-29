The Spun

Josh Allen Appears To Indicate Bills’ Plan For Week 17

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks onto the field.ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 01: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Bills Stadium on November 01, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

If there were any doubts about how the Buffalo Bills would approach their Week 17 game, Josh Allen seemed to erase them this afternoon.

Allen and the Bills have already wrapped up the AFC East, but still have something to play for this Sunday. If they beat the Miami Dolphins, they will be the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs.

That doesn’t guarantee a bye like it did before the postseason expanded to seven teams, but it does mean Buffalo would have home field advantage against every other team in the conference except the Kansas City Chiefs.

Obviously, this could come in handy. For that reason, it seems like the Bills will play to win, rather than rest starters and key players, this weekend.

Allen made that clear with his comments to reporters today.

While the Bills are playing for seeding, the Dolphins have even more at stake. At 10-5, they need to win in order to clinch a Wild Card berth.

Kickoff for this pivotal game will be at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.


