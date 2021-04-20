Bills GM Sums Up Where Things Stand With Josh Allen

After a wave of huge quarterback contracts over the last year, Buffalo Bills breakout star Josh Allen may be next. While nothing is official yet, both sides seem confident that they’ll reach an agreement soon enough.

Allen is entering the fourth year of his rookie deal. The Bills have the fifth year option available for 2022, but Allen would probably like to have things wrapped up on a second long term deal before then.

“When it happens, it happens,” he told the Kyle Brandt during a podcast appearance earlier this month. “Honestly, I love playing football. I want to listen and be engaged in the contract talks. Ultimately that’s why you pay your agents, and that why you hire a guy like (Bills GM) Brandon Beane and (assistant GM) Joe Schoen, and the front office guys and what they do.”

In that interview, he made clear that he did not want to be franchise tagged. It has worked out for guys like Dak Prescott and Kirk Cousins, who were eventually rewarded with huge deals, but Allen has played well enough, and means enough to the Bills, that he should be able to avoid that.

We’re LIVE with GM Brandon Beane before the 2021 NFL Draft. Submit your questions below! #BillsMafia https://t.co/XRfP48rF66 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 20, 2021

Brandon Beane spoke to the Buffalo Bills media today, and discussed the Josh Allen situation. He laid out the situation, a potential timeline, and some optimism for where things are.

From ProFootballTalk:

“Josh and I have spoken and I’ve also had one conversation with one of his representatives that we’re just going to get through the draft and then when we get to later spring, maybe summer — there’s no rush. But we’ll have some kind of conversation,” Beane said. “And, listen, we would love to get Josh extended — no doubt. But it’s going to be a number that works for him and works for us, and that’s been my conversation with them. And they know the same.” […] “It happens when it’s supposed to happen,” Beane said. “And if it happens this year, great. If it doesn’t, I’ll be very positive that we’ll get it done next year.”

Spotrac calculates Allen’s Market Value for a new deal at four-year, $168.6 million, which would put him at over $42 million per year. Not bad for a Wyoming quarterback that many had significant reservations about as an early first-round pick.