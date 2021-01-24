Josh Allen’s Father Is Reportedly Unable To Attend Today’s Game

The AFC Championship Game is less than 12 hours away.

The Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to host the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line. Kansas City and Buffalo are scheduled to kick off before 7 p.m. E.T. on Sunday evening.

While the Chiefs will have some fans in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium, there will be one notable absence – Josh Allen’s father.

The father of the Buffalo Bills quarterback is unfortunately unable to attend this evening’s AFC Championship Game. Allen’s father, Joel, spent time at the hospital battling COVID-19 and pneumonia.

“Joel won’t be at Sunday’s game because he’s recovering from the coronavirus and a bout with pneumonia that landed him in the hospital this month,” the Los Angeles Times reported this weekend.

Josh’s mom, LaVonne, will be attending the AFC Championship Game with a group of family members, according to the report.

The Chiefs and the Bills are scheduled to kick off at 6:40 p.m. E.T. on Sunday night. The AFC Championship Game will be airing on CBS.

The winner of this game advances to the Super Bowl to face either the Packers or the Buccaneers.