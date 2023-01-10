Josh Allen Details Moment Bills Captains Told Bengals Game Was Over

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills signals towards the sideline during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images) Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

In the aftermath of Damar Hamlin's collapse last Monday night, both the Bills and Bengals stood united.

The primetime game was momentarily suspended after Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest, was taken away in an ambulance. Both teams headed to their respective locker rooms, where the decision was made by Buffalo that they would not continue the game.

The Bills had the total support of the Bengals. During an appearance on "Kyle Brandt's Basement" today, Bills quarterback Josh Allen said that when he and teammate Mitch Morse tried to walk over to tell Cincinnati about their decision, Joe Burrow and the Bengals captains were already making their way over to the Buffalo locker room to tell them the same thing.

"Believe it or not, I had told my coaching staff I was going to go with [center and captain] Mitch Morse over to their locker room and just tell them 'Hey guys, we can't continue,'" Allen explained. "As we were walking out, they were 30 steps away from our locker room, so they were thinking the same thing.

"I really appreciate how they handled that situation as well. Obviously talking with Joe and all the Bengals captains, they were in unison with us and obviously understood the severity of the situation."

The humanity and grace displayed by both teams and their head coaches last night was powerful. It carried over throughout the week, as positive updates about Hamlin began to trickle out.

Amazingly, the 24-year-old defensive back returned home to Buffalo yesterday, one week after he had to be revived on the field. Hamlin remains at Buffalo General Hospital undergoing tests, but could be released sometime this week.