Josh Allen Explains His Mindset Against The Chiefs

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills know they’ll be facing an uphill battle this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, but they seem ready for the challenge.

During this Wednesday’s press conference, Allen addressed how the Bills have to go about this game. His mindset is fairly simple, as he believes the team must stay true to itself.

“We’re not going to change who we are,” Allen said. “It’s obviously the biggest game because it’s the next one. But we understand that we don’t have to be anyone different than who we are. If we can go out there and execute and play the game the right way and trust each other and play complimentary football, odds are the results are going to be pretty good.”

Kansas City often forces opponents to get out of its comfort zone because it can put up points in a hurry. However, Buffalo has the firepower on offense to match the defending champions score for score this weekend.

"We're not going to change who we are. We don't have to be anyone different than who we are." -Josh Allen#BillsMafia — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) January 20, 2021

Allen didn’t play well against the Chiefs back in October, completing just 51.9 percent of his passes for 122 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

Despite that disappointing performance from Allen, the Bills finished the regular season averaging 31.3 points per game.

In two postseason games this season, Allen has four total touchdowns and zero turnovers. He’ll need to continue taking care of the football if Buffalo wants to defeat Kansas City.

Kickoff for the AFC Championship is at 6:40 p.m. ET on CBS.