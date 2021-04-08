Josh Allen Has Brutally Honest Comment On Franchise Tag

We’ve seen a couple of notable NFL quarterbacks get hit with the franchise tag in recent years. Some (like Kirk Cousins) eventually left their teams for a big deal in free agency. Others (like Dak Prescott) were able to agree to terms on a longterm extension with their original clubs.

Could Josh Allen be the next NFL quarterback to get hit with the franchise tag?

The Buffalo Bills star quarterback addressed his contract situation earlier this week.

“When it happens, it happens,” he said on The Ringer’s 10 Questions with Kyle Brandt. “Honestly, I love playing football. I want to listen and be engaged in the contract talks. Ultimately that’s why you pay your agents, and that why you hire a guy like (Bills GM) Brandon Beane and (assistant GM) Joe Schoen, and the front office guys and what they do.”

Allen, though, had a much more blunt comment on the franchise tag.

“I don’t think it’s great for the team, nor the player,” Allen said, via NFL.com. “Again, I need to do more research on it, but if you look at the guys that’ve been tags in the past couple years, as far as the quarterback position goes, it was Dak [Prescott], and Kirk Cousins. And at the end of the day, you could make the case that they should’ve just done the deal the year prior, or a couple years prior. So it is what it is. At the end of the day, whatever happens, happens. It’s not gonna deter me from trying to be the best quarterback for the Bills.”

It will certainly be interesting to see how the Bills approach the situation with Allen. He’s coming off a career season and is line to get paid.