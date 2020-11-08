Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

Josh Allen is playing at an MVP level on Sunday afternoon.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback looked like an award-worthy quarterback for the season’s early weeks in September. Allen dominated his opponents for the first two weeks of the season, putting up some ridiculous stats.

Allen then came back down to Earth, struggling in some games, though he’s bounced back in a major way on Sunday afternoon.

The Bills quarterback has his team leading Seattle, 41-27, midway through the fourth quarter. Allen has completed 30 of 36 pass attempts for 408 yards and three touchdowns. He’s added three rushes for 12 yards and a score. It’s arguably the most-impressive performance of the season by an NFL quarterback.

Allen could be in line for some major postgame celebrating. He’ll likely be joined by his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams.

Williams and Allen have been dating since before he entered the NFL. Williams has developed a strong following on Instagram, with more than 40,000 followers. The happy couple was able to spend a lot of time together this offseason due to the pandemic. Now, Williams is able to support Allen virtually during NFL Sundays.

If the Bills can hold on today, they’ll improve to 7-2 on the season. That would be a pretty incredible start in Buffalo.