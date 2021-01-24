Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are set to play for a spot in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Buffalo, the No. 2 seed in the AFC, is set to take on No. 1 seed Kansas City in the league’s conference championship game. The Bills are set to play the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening.

It’s been a magical year for Allen and the Bills, who have played like a Super Bowl team for most of the season. Of course, the Chiefs have, too, which is why Sunday night should be an epic game.

Allen is expected to have some family and friends at the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Arrowhead Stadium is allowing for a couple of thousand fans to be in attendance. The Los Angeles Times had some details on the family plans:

Joel and LaVonne Allen, who have two sons and two daughters, seldom miss one of Josh’s games. They fly all over the country every fall weekend to see him play. But Joel won’t be at Sunday’s game because he’s recovering from the coronavirus and a bout with pneumonia that landed him in the hospital this month. LaVonne is making the trip, along with a contingent of family and friends from Firebaugh that includes Josh’s uncle, Todd Allen, among his most devoted fans.

Josh Allen’s girlfriend, Brittany Williams, could be among those in attendance. The couple has been dating for several years. Brittany is often spotted sitting in a suite at Bills games.

The girlfriend of the Buffalo Bills quarterback has certainly been enjoying this playoff run.

Hopefully Josh Allen and Co. can put on a show for the Bills fans in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night.

Kickoff between the Bills and the Chiefs is set for 6:40 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on CBS.