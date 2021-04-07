Bills QB Josh Allen Gives Honest Reaction To Franchise Tag

Josh Allen is still under contract for the next two seasons, but the Buffalo Bills quarterback is technically eligible for a long-term extension.

During a recent interview on The Ringer’s ’10 Questions with Kyle Brandt,’ Allen discussed his future with the Bills. When asked about the franchise tag, the Wyoming product had a very interesting response.

“Eww,” Allen immediately said. “I don’t think it’s great for the team, nor the player. Again, I need to do more research on it, but if you look at the guys that’ve been tags in the past couple years, as far as the quarterback position goes, it was Dak, and Kirk Cousins.

“And at the end of the day, you could make the case that they should’ve just done the deal the year prior, or a couple years prior. So it is what it is. At the end of the day, whatever happens, happens. It’s not gonna deter me from trying to be the best quarterback for the Bills.”

Luckily for Allen, the Bills have already said they’d like to avoid using the franchise tag on him.

Last season, Allen completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 4,544 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He proved that he has what it takes to be an MVP-caliber quarterback.

Whenever the time comes for Allen and the Bills to negotiate a new deal, he’ll get paid fairly well. For now, he’s set to make roughly $7 million in 2021.