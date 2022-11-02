Josh Allen Had 4-Word Reaction To Bills' New Running Back

Orchard Park, NY - January 15: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen leaves Patriots defenders and a towel in the background as he runs for a long first half gain. The Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots in a AFC wild-card game Saturday night January 15, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Nyheim Hines didn't take long to leave a positive impression on his new quarterback.

The veteran running back, acquired by the Bills in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, made his practice debut in Buffalo this afternoon. Josh Allen liked what he saw from the fifth-year pro.

"Josh Allen said when they first saw Nyheim Hines at practice he and Stefon Diggs said 'Holy crap, he’s fast,'” tweeted Bills sideline reporter Sal Capaccio.

Speed is one of the attributes that helped Hines contribute in a multitude of roles during his time in Indianapolis.

In four-plus seasons, the 5-foot-9, 196-pound Hines has totaled 1,205 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns, 1,725 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns and over 1,100 yards as a returner. He also scored a pair of touchdowns on punt returns in 2019.

With Buffalo, Hines will team up with Devin Singletary as a 1-2 backfield punch and will likely see extensive work on passing downs.