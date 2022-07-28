Look: Josh Allen Has Brutally Honest Admission On Chiefs Loss

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 23: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) takes the snap during the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs on January 23rd, 2022 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This past January, the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs competed in one of the best playoff games in recent memory.

Despite a flawless performance from Josh Allen, the Bills lost in overtime.

Allen recently sat down with Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer to discuss the Bills' heartbreaking loss to the Chiefs. He jokingly said he forgot about that game before revealing his true feelings on it.

"Well, at the end of the day, we lost the game. Whether we lost by six, by one or 50, we didn't get the job done," Allen told Breer. "So, we're just trying to use that and understand that can fuel us going forward.

"We got to find a way at the end of the day. We didn't, but we'll learn from it and we'll grow. It's water under the bridge now, and there's nothing we can do about it but move forward."

Allen completed 27-of-37 passes for 329 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also had 11 carries for 68 rushing yards.

Unfortunately for Allen, the Bills were unable to stop Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on the opening drive in overtime.

The Bills and Chiefs will meet again this fall on Oct. 16 at Arrowhead Stadium.