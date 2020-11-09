Josh Allen Shared Heartbreaking Personal News After Today’s Win

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has had a special season in 2020, establishing himself as one of the leagues’s most talented young players.

But after Sunday’s dynamic 44-34 win over the Seattle Seahawks, Allen shared some devastating personal news with the media. The 24-year-old lost his grandmother on Saturday night.

Still, Allen went to Sean McDermott and told the Buffalo head coach that he wanted to play in Sunday’s game. He did that and more against Seattle, turning Sunday into a career day. The young quarterback threw for 415 yards and scored four total touchdowns, while completing 31 of his 38 passes. The Bills continued to their miraculous 2020 with the victory, moving to 7-2.

McDermott gave his condolences to the young quarterback after the game, while also complimenting the 24-year-old’s mental fortitude on Sunday.

“Josh played a heck of a game,” McDermott said. “He was under pressure at times, he was able to escape and he was smart with the football. He got it where he needed to get it, to his outlets at times… Listen Josh was emotional. You probably heard, he lost his grandmother last night. It was a big win and a great thing for him to play like he played. He’s just a mentally tough young man.”

Josh Allen’s grandma passed away last night. He told Coach McDermott he still wanted to play today. We love you, Josh. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/jTVOvM34jV — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 8, 2020

Sunday marked just the second time that Allen had thrown for over 400 yards in his budding NFL career.

But the performance was just more of the same for the third-year quarterback this season. Through nine games, Allen has thrown for 2,587 yards and 19 touchdowns. The former No. 7 overall draft pick had made drastic improvements, particularly in regards to ball security, which has allowed him to be successful in 2020.

On Sunday, Allen will be in the heart and minds of fans for a different, more somber reason.

The entire NFL world offers their condolences to the Allen family for their loss.